GE Renewable Energy to supply 42 wind turbines totalling 110MW to CleanMax

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:34 IST
GE Renewable Energy to supply 42 wind turbines totalling 110MW to CleanMax
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

GE Renewable Energy on Wednesday said it will supply 42 units of onshore wind turbines for wind hybrid projects totaling a capacity of 110 MW to CleanMax, a renewable energy company.

''These wind farms will contribute significantly to India's commitment to harness the majority of its electricity from renewable sources meeting its target of 175 GW of renewable energy (with 60 GW coming from wind) by 2022,'' a statement said.

According to the statement, GE's 2.7-132 wind turbine is well suited to meet the needs of customers due to its efficiency in capitalizing on India's low wind speeds.

These projects will leverage GE's significant local footprint in India with product design taking place primarily at GE's Technology Centre in Bengaluru, blades being manufactured at GE's plants in Vadodara and Bengaluru, and assembly is done at the GE Multi-modal Manufacturing Facility in Pune.

''It is a landmark project that demonstrates what we can achieve with new economic models, and we are thrilled and thankful to have formed a new relationship with CleanMax,'' said Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy's Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN in the statement.

''We are delighted to partner with GE for the first deliveries of their new generation 2.7 MW wind turbines in India under our multi-year framework agreement with GE Renewable Energy,'' Kuldeep Jain – Founder and Managing Director, CleanMax in the statement.

GE Renewable Energy is a USD 15.7 billion business that combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry.

Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

