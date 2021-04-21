Department of Revenue waives customs duty on Remdesivir: Gowda
This step will further augment the domestic availability of Remdesivir injection, he added.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:38 IST
Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizers Shri D. V. Sadanand Gowda informed via Twitter that considering the immediate requirement on the recommendation of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the Department of Revenue has waived customs duty on Remdesivir and its API/KSM. This step will further augment the domestic availability of Remdesivir injection, he added.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Remdesivir
- Sadanand Gowda