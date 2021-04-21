Left Menu

15 per cent of currently active COVID-19 cases may need oxygen in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that arrangements for 1550 MT of oxygen have been made in the state as 15 per cent of currently active cases may need oxygen.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:40 IST
15 per cent of currently active COVID-19 cases may need oxygen in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that arrangements for 1550 MT of oxygen have been made in the state as 15 per cent of currently active cases may need oxygen. "As per today's demand we have sufficient Remdisiver, the only challenge is that of distribution. So I would appeal to doctors to use oxygen and Remdisiver properly," he said.

"We're anticipating that 15 per cent of currently active cases may need oxygen. As of now, we have arrangements of 1550 MT of oxygen in the state. We're trying to distribute the same through Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). We're also expecting the Oxygen which Govt of India will import," said Tope. The health minister said that as per today's demand the state has sufficient Remdisiver.

Tope further added that Maharashtra is currently producing 1250 liquid oxygen this oxygen will be used for 100 per cent for medical usage only. "Even if PM Modi has said that lockdown is the last option but the increasing numbers in the state are putting pressure on healthcare. So we all cabinet ministers are in the view of lockdown in the state for break the change. It is important to impose a lockdown and Chief Minister will make an announcement today or tomorrow. We don't want to lock inter-district movements but it will be strict," he added.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the state governments to use lockdowns only as the last option and focus only on creating on micro-containment zones. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country as it is reporting the highest number of cases across the country. Meanwhile, 62,097 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals complexity of microplastic pollution

Microplastics -- small plastic pieces less than 5 millimetres in length -- are ubiquitous in the environment, and they can have significant effects on wildlife. A new study reveals that there are multiple impacts of different microplastics ...

UP: 5 cops injured while trying to stop party hosted by panchayat poll candidate; 10 held

Five police personnel, including an SHO, were injured in an attack by supporters of a panchayat poll candidate when they tried to stop a party which was organised in Mudaliya village in this district to seek the favour of voters, officials ...

odisha govt cancels class 10 state board exam

A day after students staged an agitation in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaiks residence here, the Odisha government Wednesday announced cancellation of the annual Class 10 board exam given the prevailing COVID-19 situation.Though the ...

TTD declares 'Anjanadri' in Tirumala is Hanuman's birthplace

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which governs the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here, on Wednesday announced that Lord Hanumans birthplace was Anjanadri, a hillock at Japali Theertham located about 5 km from north of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021