Uttarakhand CM inspects facilities at COVID care centre in Dehradun
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat inspected the facilities for COVID patients at the COVID care centre, set up inside a sports stadium near Rajpur road here.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:57 IST
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat inspected the facilities for COVID patients at the COVID care centre, set up inside a sports stadium near Rajpur road here. Accompanying him were Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma, Rajpur road MLA Khajan Dass and District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastava.
A night curfew has been put in place across all districts of Uttarakhand from 9 pm to 5 am to curb the spread of the infection. On Wednesday, the state recorded 2150 new COVID-19 cases and 27 related deaths. (ANI)
