Draw for the soccer tournaments at the Tokyo Olympics

Draw for the soccer tournaments at the Tokyo OlympicsPTI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:37 IST
Draw Wednesday for the soccer tournaments at the Tokyo Olympics: MEN Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France.
Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania.
Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia.
Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia.
WOMEN Group E: Japan, Canada, Britain, Chile.
Group F: China, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands.
Group G: Sweden, United States, Australia, New Zealand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sweden to bring in banks in next stage of e-krona project
Sweden reports 21,802 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths since Thursday
Sweden reports 21,802 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths since Friday
Argentina benefiting from higher world food prices - IMF economist
Argentina posts daily record COVID-19 cases as second wave hits