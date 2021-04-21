Left Menu

EXPLAINER-What is the EU's sustainable finance taxonomy?

The European Union on Wednesday published the climate change section of its "sustainable finance taxonomy", a complex system to classify which investments are truly green. Starting next year, the long-awaited rules will decide which economic activities can be labelled as a sustainable investment in the EU.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:52 IST
EXPLAINER-What is the EU's sustainable finance taxonomy?

The European Union on Wednesday published the climate change section of its "sustainable finance taxonomy", a complex system to classify which investments are truly green.

Starting next year, the long-awaited rules will decide which economic activities can be labelled as a sustainable investment in the EU. Here's what you need to know.

WHAT'S IT FOR? The EU's goal to eliminate its net emissions by 2050 will require huge investments, much of it private funding. The taxonomy aims to make green activities more visible and attractive to investors.

With a myriad "eco-friendly" investment products on the market, the rules also aim to stamp out greenwashing, whereby organisations exaggerate their environmental credentials. WHO DOES IT APPLY TO?

From next year, providers of financial products -- including pension providers -- in the EU must disclose which investments comply with the taxonomy's climate criteria. For each investment, fund or portfolio, they must disclose what share of underlying investments comply with the rules. Large companies and listed firms must also disclose what share of their turnover and capital expenditure complies.

That means polluting companies can get recognition for making green investments. For example, if an oil company invested in a wind farm, it could label that expenditure as green. WHAT MAKES A 'GREEN' INVESTMENT?

The taxonomy is a long list of economic activities -- from steel plants, to wind power generation, to building renovations -- plus detailed environmental criteria that each must meet to be deemed green. The rules classify three types of green investments.

First, those that substantially contribute to green goals -- for example, wind power farms. Second, those that enable other green activities -- for example, facilities that can store electricity or hydrogen for use at a later time.

Third, transitional activities that cannot yet be made fully sustainable, but which have emissions below industry average and do not lock in polluting assets or crowd out greener alternatives. An example of that would be a cement plant with emissions below 0.72 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of grey clinker produced. WHY HAS IT TAKEN SO LONG?

The rules published on Wednesday arrived months later than planned, and after more than a year of intense lobbying from EU governments and industries. The criteria are based on recommendations from expert advisers, designed to comply with science-based goals to fight climate change. However, some advisers are unhappy with the final proposal, and say scientific criteria were sidelined in the EU's political fighting over the rules.

The EU has dodged contentious decisions on whether to label gas power plants, nuclear energy or the agriculture sector as green. A separate proposal on those issues is due later this year. IS THAT IT?

No. The taxonomy is not nearly finished. To be deemed green, an activity must substantially contribute to one of six environmental aims and not harm the other five. The rules published on Wednesday cover two aims - fighting climate change, and adapting to its impacts. Criteria for the others will follow this year and next.

Brussels is also considering expanding the system. One option being considered is a list of polluting activities, to force providers of financial products to flag their "unsustainable" investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt official stopped oxygen supply: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Wednesday that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply to Delhi from a plant in Faridabad.Sisodia said the Centre decides the quota of oxygen for states and the AAP govt ha...

Rebels gear up to march on capital as Chad reels from president's death

Rebel forces set their sights on Chads capital on Wednesday following the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby, a move that threatens to bring even more turmoil to a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamist militants ...

Many Delhi hospitals allege Haryana govt not allowing vendors to supply oxygen to them

Several hospitals in Delhi on Wednesday alleged that the Haryana government was not allowing vendors to supply oxygen to them and there is only limited stock left as hundreds of coronavirus patients battled for their life in these healthcar...

Leaked EU-Pfizer contract shows price for COVID vaccines set at 15.5 euros per dose

The European Union is paying 15.5 euros 18.6 per dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to the first contract it signed with the two companies which was leaked on Wednesday to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia. The price conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021