Lightning kills teenager

Udhagamandalam, Apr 21 (PTI): A 15-year-old girl died on Wednesday after a lightning struck her.

Her sister, who got burnt, has been hospitalised, the police said.

The two girls were plucking tea leaves in an estate at Pandalur in Nilgiris district when the incident happened, police said.

