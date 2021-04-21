Left Menu

Odisha's miniature artist claims he made world's smallest Lord Ram idol

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Odisha's miniature artist Satyanarayan Moharana has claimed to have made the world's smallest idol of Lord Ram.

Lord Ram idol created by Odisha's miniature artist Satyanarayan Moharana. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Odisha's miniature artist Satyanarayan Moharana has claimed to have made the world's smallest idol of Lord Ram. The artist informed ANI that he managed to complete carving this wooden miniature of Lord Ram in one hour. Its height is 4.1 cm.

"This year on Ram Navami, I have created the world's smallest wooden figurine of Lord Ram with 4.1 cm height," he said. Amid the ongoing second wave of COVID-19, Satyanarayan urged people to stay at home and said, "I request all of you to stay at home. Don't go to temples. Stay at home and pray to Lord Ram to end this second wave of COVID-19." (ANI)

