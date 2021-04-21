U.S. Yemen envoy says Marib offensive 'single biggest threat' to peace talks

U.S. Yemen envoy says Marib offensive 'single biggest threat' to peace talksReuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:08 IST
The battle for Yemen's gas-rich Marib region is "the single biggest threat to peace efforts", U.S. special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday, warning that if the fighting is not stopped "it will trigger a wave of even greater fighting and instability."
