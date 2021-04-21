Left Menu

All 13 crematoriums in Bengaluru to perform final rites of COVID victims: Dy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Wednesday announced that all the 13 crematoriums in the city will perform the final rites of COVID victims.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Wednesday announced that all the 13 crematoriums in the city will perform the final rites of COVID victims. After making a surprise visit to several hospitals and labs in the city, Narayana said, "From today onwards the final rites of those who succumb to COVID-19 will be performed in all the 13 crematoriums of the city. I have discussed the problem related to the cremation with Gourav Gupta, Chief Commissioner of BBMP and steps have been taken to make arrangements for the dignified burial of those who lose lives due to the pandemic."

He also directed the medical administrators to provide the results of the tests within 24 hours of sample collection. Narayana visited KC General Hospital of Malleshwaram, ESI Hospital of Rajajinagara, Life Cell Lab, Victoria Hospital, and Kidwai Memorial Hospital and inspected the COVID-19 treatment facility, lab situation and vaccine administration.

He asked the labs to collect samples in at least 3 batches every day and give results within 24 hours. He said giving results at the earliest was vital to prevent the loss of lives as it would help to avoid delay in initiating the treatment procedure. During his visit to the KCG Hospital in Malleshwaram, Narayana said, "There was no shortage of oxygen in the hospital. The hospital has an oxygen plant of 8000 litres capacity per day as against the requirement of 4000 litres per day."

He said the problem of shortage of COVID medical kits in the hospital would be sorted out on priority. The doctors said the hospital was collecting samples in 5-6 batches every day. Speaking to media, he said, "The hospital has 120 ventilators and 450 beds out of which 180 beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients. Steps are being taken to add 100 more beds for COVID-19 cases."

ESI hospital in Rajajinagara has 420 beds out of which 120 beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients. DyCM directed to further reserve 60 more beds. He said the Humidifier Machine required for the RNA extraction machine and ventilator would be immediately provided to the hospital. He also said that the BBMP had been directed to provide data entry staff and lab technicians. He said while he was at Victoria Hospital that a 750 bedded COVID-19 hospital would be set up there.

"Currently, the hospital has 350 bedded hospital, and the remaining 400 beds will be added by making arrangements for 50 beds on each day and the hospital has 50 ventilators," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

