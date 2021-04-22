Left Menu

Team of Muslim men in Pune bury, cremate bodies of unclaimed, COVID-19 victims

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, a group of Muslim men in Pune have been performing cremation and burial of abandoned and unclaimed corpses of COVID-19 victims.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:11 IST
Team of Muslim men in Pune bury, cremate bodies of unclaimed, COVID-19 victims
The team has performed cremation and burial of over 1000 people so far. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak last year, a group of Muslim men in Pune have been performing cremation and burial of abandoned and unclaimed corpses of COVID-19 victims. They have continued with the task even during Ramadan and observing their roza (fasting during the Muslim holy month).

"We don't differentiate between religions. All we understand is humanity. We perform last rites for corpses of both Hindu and Muslim victims," says Javed Khan, a member of the team working under the Ummat Foundation. The foundation has already cremated and buried the bodies of over 1,000 abandoned bodies so far. Clad in PPE kits and following all COVID-19 health norms, the team performs the last rites of these bodies.

The foundation swings into action whenever they get a call from the local administration for help. "Even during our fasting, we are unable to sleep or rest for more than four hours as we start getting calls for the local administration and families of COVID-19 deceased since early morning. All 40 members, who are fasting, contribute to this task," he added.

Ummat Foundation started its journey about three years back with cremation and burial of unclaimed dead bodies in the city. Soon after the COVID-19 outbreak, the flow of deceased from across the city increased, forcing the body to increase its services.

Pune district has reported 10,902 fresh COVID19 cases, 120 fatalities and 11,174 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, said the Health Department of Pune. The district currently has an 'active case' load of1,01,376 while the number of total cases stands at 7,53,353. The death toll mounts to 11,767. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Playing with Kohli gets the best out of any cricketer, says Sundar

By Vishesh Roy Bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has impressed one and all with his performances in the last few months. Be it with the ball in hand or the bat, the youngster has made match-winning contributions.After a good time with t...

Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Official data

Over 2,500 distress calls from COVID-19 patients were dispatched to ambulances in the national capital daily for the last one week, numbers compiled by the city government show, highlighting the severity of the ongoing wave of the pandemic....

Climate activists shatter windows at HSBC HQ in London's Canary Wharf

Climate activists shattered at least 19 windows at HSBCs headquarters in Londons Canary Wharf as part of a protest against the financing of what the group says is devastating climate change that threatens the planet. The female activists fr...

Decarbonization promises massive economic opportunity, UK minister says

The drive to cut climate emissions promises a massive economic opportunity as people and businesses change their behaviors, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday.I see a massive economic opportunity from decarbonization,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021