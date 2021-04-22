Urdu Bulletin: Nashik hospital tragedy, COVID-19 vaccination drive covered widely

Various Urdu newspapers in their Thursday editions have highlighted the gas tragedy that occurred at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik in which around 24 COVID-19 patients were killed. Most publications also reported on the West Bengal Assembly election's sixth phase scheduled for today.

The news of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive across India has made page one of most newspapers. Hindustan Express: The newspaper leads with a report on the death of 24 COVID-19 patients after a leak in a medical oxygen tank at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik. It reported that district collector Suraj Mandhare said that the supply was interrupted after a leakage in one of the storage tankers at the hospital.

The publication also highlighted the sixth phase of the Assembly election in West Bengal. While polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, and April 17, respectively. The rest seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. It also carried the news related to vaccination drive. It reported that COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 13 crore mark, the Union Health Ministry said that India is the fastest nation to administer 13 crore vaccine doses in 95 days.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication also carried a report on tragedy at Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Haryana government announced summer vacation in schools till May 31, has been picked up by the daily. It reported that according to Education Minister Kanwar Pal the schools will remain closed on account of summer holidays from April 22 to May 31.

Inquilab: It gave prominent coverage to the tragedy at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik. At least 24 people were killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident at the hospital on Wednesday. (ANI)

