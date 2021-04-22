Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: Nashik hospital tragedy, COVID-19 vaccination drive covered widely

Various Urdu newspapers in their Thursday editions have highlighted the gas tragedy that occurred at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik in which around 24 COVID-19 patients were killed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:23 IST
Urdu Bulletin: Nashik hospital tragedy, COVID-19 vaccination drive covered widely
Early visual from Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu newspapers in their Thursday editions have highlighted the gas tragedy that occurred at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik in which around 24 COVID-19 patients were killed. Most publications also reported on the West Bengal Assembly election's sixth phase scheduled for today.

The news of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive across India has made page one of most newspapers. Hindustan Express: The newspaper leads with a report on the death of 24 COVID-19 patients after a leak in a medical oxygen tank at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik. It reported that district collector Suraj Mandhare said that the supply was interrupted after a leakage in one of the storage tankers at the hospital.

The publication also highlighted the sixth phase of the Assembly election in West Bengal. While polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, and April 17, respectively. The rest seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. It also carried the news related to vaccination drive. It reported that COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 13 crore mark, the Union Health Ministry said that India is the fastest nation to administer 13 crore vaccine doses in 95 days.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication also carried a report on tragedy at Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Haryana government announced summer vacation in schools till May 31, has been picked up by the daily. It reported that according to Education Minister Kanwar Pal the schools will remain closed on account of summer holidays from April 22 to May 31.

Inquilab: It gave prominent coverage to the tragedy at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik. At least 24 people were killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident at the hospital on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Playing with Kohli gets the best out of any cricketer, says Sundar

By Vishesh Roy Bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has impressed one and all with his performances in the last few months. Be it with the ball in hand or the bat, the youngster has made match-winning contributions.After a good time with t...

Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Official data

Over 2,500 distress calls from COVID-19 patients were dispatched to ambulances in the national capital daily for the last one week, numbers compiled by the city government show, highlighting the severity of the ongoing wave of the pandemic....

Climate activists shatter windows at HSBC HQ in London's Canary Wharf

Climate activists shattered at least 19 windows at HSBCs headquarters in Londons Canary Wharf as part of a protest against the financing of what the group says is devastating climate change that threatens the planet. The female activists fr...

Decarbonization promises massive economic opportunity, UK minister says

The drive to cut climate emissions promises a massive economic opportunity as people and businesses change their behaviors, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday.I see a massive economic opportunity from decarbonization,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021