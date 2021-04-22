Left Menu

Megha Gas expands to Telangana

The hydrocarbon division of Hyderabad-based infrastructure major, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited MEIL - is expanding the city gas distribution network in Telangana districts and planning to commission the supply in all districts by the end of this year.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:41 IST
The hydrocarbon division of Hyderabad-based infrastructure major, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) - is expanding the city gas distribution network in Telangana districts and planning to commission the supply in all districts by the end of this year. It has already begun operations in the Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts this month (April 2021). MEIL got the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) approvals to distribute natural gas (PNG and CNG) in 16 districts in AP, Telangana, and Karnataka. MEIL has established a network for the distribution of natural gas, under the brand name 'Megha Gas', to domestic, commercial, industrial, and automobile sectors. Megha Gas began its operations in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh and Tumkur and Belgaum districts in Karnataka two years ago.

Megha Gas has established the city gate cum mother station at Veligonda and tap off points for sourcing natural gas at Sunkishala village in Veligonda Mandal. ''We feel proud to commence the CGD services in the Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts. The company is planning to start 10 CNG stations before the end of this financial year. We are also covering major industrial areas like Bibinagar, Choutuppal, and Narketpally. The company is establishing 500 kilometers MDPE pipeline network to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to 43,500 households in these districts,'' said Mr. Palimpati Venkatesh, Business Head, Megha Gas.

State-of-the-art Pipelines MEIL is distinguished for many innovations in technology. It is also bringing new technological developments and implementing them in the country in the projects. The company is planning to lay about 5000 kilometers of pipelines, AP, Telangana, and Karnataka. The steel and MDPE pipelines are equipped with the most modern technology and ensure safety. MEIL had installed mechanical refrigeration units procured from the USA. The compressors and other mechanical packages come with the latest technology.

End of a long wait for cylinder Megha Gas piped gas supply will assure the 24/7 and 365-day uninterrupted cooking gas supply. It will end the long waiting period for the traditional LPG cylinders. The piped gas supply ensures safety and is also cost-effective. Megha Gas also supplies the piped gas to the industrial needs. For the automobile sector, the company is planning to establish 20 CNG stations this year.

''The company is planning to open CNG stations in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal, erstwhile Khammam, Warangal, and Nalgonda districts. MEIL is planning to reduce the burden on the middle-class domestic, auto, and industrial customers, as the LPG, Petrol, and Diesel prices are soaring to a record level. Megha Gas is supplying the piped gas with 40 percent less cost when compared to the LPG,'' Mr. Venkatesh said. It is already supplying the piped gas to domestic and industrial consumers in the Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh and Tumkur and Belagavi districts in Karnataka. It has established a mother station in the Agiripalle village in Andhra Pradesh. To supply the gas, it established 722 kilometers of steel and MDPE pipelines. The company is sourcing the required gas from ONGC.

It's Smart... It's Good Megha Gas is offering its services with the slogan ''It's Smart. It's Good''. MEIL is planning to supply PNG to 11 lakh households with an INR 5000 crores outlay. This prestigious project gives employment to 4000 directly and indirectly. Megha Gas implemented eco-friendly methods with PNG and CNG supplies. It commissioned 15 CNG stations and planned to open another 10 CNG stations in Andhra Pradesh this year. In Karnataka, it commissioned two CNG stations in Belgaum district and is planning six more this year. Another six CNG stations are coming up in the Tumkur district.

Megha gas is committed to doing its part to fulfill the Govt. Of India's vision of a gas-based economy, bringing clean fuel to every home and establishment in its allowed geographical areas and building a green future for all.

About MEIL Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) established in 1989, is one of the fastest-growing infra companies in India. Over the years, MEIL has constructed numerous structures like large civil constructions, oil and gas pipelines, pump houses, large water treatment plants, dams, reservoirs, power transmission lines, power generation units, tunnels - and all of them have an important role to play in improving the quality of life of the common man for many years into the foreseeable future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

