Biden to set new target to achieve a 50-52 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas pollution by 2030

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:36 IST
US President Joe Biden on Thursday will announce a new target for his country to achieve a 50-52 per cent reduction from 2005 levels in economy-wide net greenhouse gas pollution in 2030, officials said.

President Biden will host the Leaders Summit on Climate on April 22 and 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the 40 world leaders invited by Biden to address the first-ever summit on climate change by the US.

The announcement to be made during the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate that Biden is holding to challenge the world on increased ambition in combating climate change – is part of his focus on building back better in a way that will create millions of good-paying, union jobs, ensure economic competitiveness, advance environmental justice, and improve the health and security of communities across America, the White House said.

“America's 2030 target picks up the pace of emissions reductions in the United States, compared to historical levels, while supporting President Biden's existing goals to create a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and net zero emissions economy by no later than 2050,” it said.

According to the White House, the Biden administration has set a goal to reach 100 per cent carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035, which can be achieved through multiple cost-effective pathways each resulting in meaningful emissions reductions in this decade.

“The health of our communities, well-being of our workers, and competitiveness of our economy requires this quick and bold action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” officials said.

The US must invest in infrastructure and innovation. America must lead the critical industries that produce and deploy the clean technologies that we can harness today – and the ones that will improve and invent tomorrow, officials said.

''The US must fuel an economic recovery that creates jobs. We have the opportunity to fuel an equitable recovery, expand supply chains and bolster manufacturing, create millions of good-paying, union jobs, and build a more sustainable, resilient future,” they said.

The new target is consistent with the President’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2050 and of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as the science demands.

According to the officials, the US will also reduce non-CO2 greenhouse gases, including methane, hydrofluorocarbons and other potent short-lived climate pollutants. Reducing these pollutants delivers fast climate benefits, officials said.

In addition, the country will invest in innovation to improve and broaden the set of solutions as a critical complement to deploying the affordable, reliable, and resilient clean technologies and infrastructure available today, they said.

