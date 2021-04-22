Left Menu

Wipro aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:18 IST
Wipro aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

IT major Wipro on Thursday said it aims to achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to cap temperature rise to 1.5 C.

Wipro, while unveiling its pledge on Earth Day, also set an intermediate target of a 55 per cent reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 in absolute emission levels compared to its base year of 2016-17 (April-March), a statement said. These targets are based on the globally accepted Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and reflect the deep decarbonisation and operational changes Wipro will drive within its value chain to achieve Net-Zero within 2040, it added.

Wipro will also defer offsets until the target year, underscoring its values-driven strategy and approach.

The primary levers of decarbonisation drive are improving energy efficiency of facilities for a sustained reduction in energy consumption, increasing use of renewable energy in owned facilities in India through private power purchase agreements and captive solar power, and combining behavioural, technological, and collaborative approaches that help reduce the carbon footprint of air travel, commuting and purchased goods and services.

Wipro said it has steadily reduced its energy, water, waste footprint, and bio-diversity impact over the last two decades, and remains steadfast in its commitment to a more sustainable, just and equitable society.

''Climate change is a defining challenge for humanity. Business must be at the forefront to address it. Wipro's climate change program goes back nearly two decades, and our Net-Zero goal further reaffirms our commitment. Our approach emphasizes the importance of not just reaching that goal, but doing so in a way that is aligned with Wipro's core values of integrity and business responsibility,” Wipro Limited Chairman Rishad Premji said.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro, said the company has built ecological sustainability into its operations, and ways of working.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Five years after the death of Prince, fans gather at his Paisley Park estateDraped in shades of purple, fans of the late artist Prince huddled in a line outside his Paisley Park estate in...

Not expecting much from Olympics, need to have cool mind like Dhoni: sailor Saravanan

Olympics-bound sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan on Thursday said they would be taking part in the upcoming Tokyo Games without much expectations, treating it as just a learning exercise.In a historic first, four Indian sailors --...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Sweden registers 7,736 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths on ThursdaySweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,736 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health agency...

Humanity is battling a global pandemic and this event is timely reminder that grave threat of climate Change has not disappeared: PM Modi.

Humanity is battling a global pandemic and this event is timely reminder that grave threat of climate Change has not disappeared PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021