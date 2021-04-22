EU to apply CO2 emissions trading to buildings, transport, European Commission says

Europe will apply emissions trading to buildings and transport, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a summit of world leaders on Thursday, setting the stage for the EU's planned overhaul of its carbon market.

"We will make emission trading work not only for energy generation and industry, but also for transport and for buildings," von der Leyen told a virtual climate change summit hosted by the U.S. government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)