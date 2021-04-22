Left Menu

Trees for visas: Mexico suggests US citizenship for reforestation

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday suggested the U.S. government offer temporary work visas and eventually citizenship to those who take part in a vast tree planting program he hopes to expand to Central America. In remarks at a White House virtual climate summit, Lopez Obrador said that Mexico aimed to expand his administration's signature "Sembrando Vida," or "Sowing Life," program to Central America, which he said is planting 700,000 trees.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:01 IST
Trees for visas: Mexico suggests US citizenship for reforestation
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@lopezobrador_)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday suggested the U.S. government offer temporary work visas and eventually citizenship to those who take part in a vast tree planting program he hopes to expand to Central America.

In remarks at a White House virtual climate summit, Lopez Obrador said that Mexico aimed to expand his administration's signature "Sembrando Vida," or "Sowing Life," program to Central America, which he said is planting 700,000 trees. Calling it "possibly the largest reforestation effort in the world," Lopez Obrador said the program aims to create 1.2 million jobs and plant 3 billion additional trees through expansion into southeastern Mexico and Central America.

At the two-day climate summit attended virtually by leaders of 40 countries, Lopez Obrador said U.S. President Joe Biden "could finance" the program's extension to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. "I add a complementary proposal, with all due respect, the U.S. government could offer those who participate in this program that after sowing their lands for three consecutive years, they would have the possibility to obtain a temporary work visa," Lopez Obrador said.

"And after another three or four years, they could obtain residency in the United States or dual nationality," he added. Lopez Obrador did not make new commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions. He has faced criticism for a pro-fossil fuel energy policy, but said Mexico is modernizing its hydroelectric plants to reduce the use of oil and coal in the production of electricity.

"The energy produced with water is clean and cheap, which is why we have decided to change old turbines for modern equipment, which will allow us to take advantage of the water from the reservoirs to produce more energy without building new dams and without causing any damage," he said. Since taking office in December 2018, Lopez Obrador has prioritized the health of Mexico's state-owned energy behemoth Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) over wind and solar.

The president says renewable energy companies were given excessively generous contracts by previous administrations, and sees the tree planting program as a major plank of his climate change mitigation strategy. Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Wednesday said he had spoken to U.S climate envoy John Kerry and they agreed on the priority of reducing methane gas emissions and recovering the rainforest of southern Mexico and Central America.

The statement made no mention of carbon emissions. At the virtual conference, Lopez Obrador also framed worker opportunities through tree planting as a potential way to address a cycle of poverty that has led millions of people to leave Mexico and Central America in recent years.

"The migratory phenomenon, as we all know, is not resolved with coercive measures, but with justice and wellbeing," Lopez Obrador said, adding that Biden was a "sensitive man" who understood the spirit of work. Lopez Obrador has tended to skip international events and has only left Mexico once, to meet with then-U.S. President Donald Trump, since assuming power.

Biden's opening statements at the summit were broadcast in Spanish at Lopez Obrador's regular morning news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

In 7th heaven: Indian women boxers lord the ring at youth world c'ships with 7 golds

It was raining gold for Indias women boxers at the youth world championships in Kielce, Poland on Thursday with all seven finalists notching up splendid summit victories, making it the countrys best ever performance at the marquee event.Git...

Prague zoo opens new home for rare wild horse species

Four rare central Asian wild horses, whose breed was once near extinction, are now roaming a meadow overlooking Prague as the citys zoo expands a breeding program that aims to rebuild their numbers in the steppes of Asia. The Prague Zoo rel...

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Ghulam Dastagir Birajdar dies

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Pandit Ghulam Dastagir Birajdar died at Solapur in Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon following a brief illness, family sources said.Dastagir, 87, had in-depth knowledge of Hindu scriptures including the Vedas and h...

GRAPHIC-The spending strains of Europe's top soccer leagues

The furore created by what looks to be a now-failed plan for a breakaway European soccer Super League was born out a need to stabilise the games finances its architects argued.The charts below show some of the mind-boggling numbers involved...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021