Some devotees who returned from Pakistan test Covid-19 positive
Some devotees who returned from Pakistan after celebrating Baisakhi tested positive for COVID-19, said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Thursday.ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:17 IST
Some devotees who returned from Pakistan after celebrating Baisakhi tested positive for COVID-19, said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Thursday. "Some devotees who came back from Pakistan after celebrating Baisakhi have tested positive for COVID. As per health department's instructions, all of them have been quarantined," said president of SGPC.
437 Sikh pilgrims were granted permission to visit Pakistan on the occasion of Baisakhi. According to official data, Punjab has 38,866 active COVID cases while the cumulative COVID cases in the state now stand at 2,67,289. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
