Oxygen Express train to soon reach Bokaro Steel Plant to bring supply to UP

For the supply of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh, the Oxygen Express train which is headed for the Bokaro Steel Plant has crossed Varanasi, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:19 IST
Oxygen Express, which ran from Lucknow to Bokaro Steel Plant for oxygen supply in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

For the supply of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh, the Oxygen Express train which is headed for the Bokaro Steel Plant has crossed Varanasi, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Goyal said, "Oxygen Express, which run from Lucknow to Bokaro Steel Plant for oxygen supply in Uttar Pradesh, has crossed Varanasi."

He said a Green Corridor without red lights has been created to ensure that the train reaches its destination as soon as possible. "To make the train run faster, a Green Corridor has been created on the way, so that it can reach its destination as soon as possible without any red signal," he tweeted further.

The Indian Railways is running Oxygen Express trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. Meanwhile, the first Oxygen Express arrived at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Vizag Steel Plant in the early hours of Thursday to supply over 100 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra for COVID-19 patients.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier said that 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants have been sanctioned by the Centre for installation in public health facilities in all states. The Health Ministry further informed that in addition to 162 plants already sanctioned, the states have requested Centre for more than 100 additional plants which are also being sanctioned. (ANI)

