Left Menu

Provision of oxygen, vaccines and logistics to covid-hit people being ensured

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman said that the way forward to tackle the current situation is through a micro containment zone so that life and livelihood can be protected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:23 IST
Provision of oxygen, vaccines and logistics to covid-hit people being ensured
The Finance Minister stated that the Prime Minister himself is monitoring the situation with eminent doctors and vaccine manufacturers. Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)

Provision of oxygen, vaccines and their logistics to people affected by coronavirus is being ensured, given the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 pandemic across the country. This was stated by Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman in a virtual session organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here today.

Speaking at the event, Smt. Sitharaman mentioned that the Government is reviewing and monitoring the situation regularly and working arduously for better coordination between States, hospitals and suppliers of oxygen and vaccines to match the demand and supply in the country.

The Finance Minister stated that the Prime Minister himself is monitoring the situation with eminent doctors and vaccine manufacturers. The import of vaccines, certified by international bodies has been allowed in India; support is being extended to manufacturers by the Government by way of giving advances and vaccination drive against coronavirus has been allowed for people aged 18 years and above from 1st May 2021, She added.

Smt. Sitharaman said a slew of announcements have been made in regard to the drug Remdesivir and custom duty has been waived and quantity for export has been held back for use in the country considering the requirement of Remdesivir injection.

These announcements are expected to increase the availability of the injection, the Finance Minister said.

For oxygen supply, the government is identifying idle manufacturing capacities to match the demand and supply in the country, Smt. Sitharaman said.

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman said that the way forward to tackle the current situation is through a micro containment zone so that life and livelihood can be protected.

Sh. Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the Central Government had last year acted swiftly and extended the timelines for compliances under various corporate laws and the same steps and support measures are required this year also.

The Union Finance Minister assured that the valuable inputs received from the PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry will be considered for the industrial and economic growth of the country.

Former presidents, senior managing committee members and members from the industry also participated in the virtual interactive session with the Union Finance Minister.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

In 7th heaven: Indian women boxers lord the ring at youth world c'ships with 7 golds

It was raining gold for Indias women boxers at the youth world championships in Kielce, Poland on Thursday with all seven finalists notching up splendid summit victories, making it the countrys best ever performance at the marquee event.Git...

Prague zoo opens new home for rare wild horse species

Four rare central Asian wild horses, whose breed was once near extinction, are now roaming a meadow overlooking Prague as the citys zoo expands a breeding program that aims to rebuild their numbers in the steppes of Asia. The Prague Zoo rel...

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Ghulam Dastagir Birajdar dies

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Pandit Ghulam Dastagir Birajdar died at Solapur in Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon following a brief illness, family sources said.Dastagir, 87, had in-depth knowledge of Hindu scriptures including the Vedas and h...

GRAPHIC-The spending strains of Europe's top soccer leagues

The furore created by what looks to be a now-failed plan for a breakaway European soccer Super League was born out a need to stabilise the games finances its architects argued.The charts below show some of the mind-boggling numbers involved...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021