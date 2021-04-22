Oxygen Express leaves for Maharashtra from RINL plant

State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. ''First Oxygen Express chugged off RINL #VizagSteelPlant site carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Maharashtra to meet medical exigencies of covid patients,'' Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) said in a tweet. Until now, RINL on an average was supplying 100 tonnes oxygen daily to Andhra Pradesh and adjoining states. In the last one week, RINL has supplied about 800 tonnes oxygen, a company spokesperson said, adding ''we can support till 100-150 tonne per day depending on demand.'' PTI ABI ABM ABM

