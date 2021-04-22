Oxygen Express leaves for Maharashtra from RINL plant
State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. In the last one week, RINL has supplied about 800 tonnes oxygen, a company spokesperson said, adding we can support till 100-150 tonne per day depending on demand. PTI ABI ABM ABMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:04 IST
State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. ''First Oxygen Express chugged off RINL #VizagSteelPlant site carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Maharashtra to meet medical exigencies of covid patients,'' Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) said in a tweet. Until now, RINL on an average was supplying 100 tonnes oxygen daily to Andhra Pradesh and adjoining states. In the last one week, RINL has supplied about 800 tonnes oxygen, a company spokesperson said, adding ''we can support till 100-150 tonne per day depending on demand.'' PTI ABI ABM ABM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Voting underway for Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTC elections
Waze claims close aide of senior Maharashtra Minister asked him to collect Rs 100 cr from illegal gutkha sellers
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to attend meeting with PM Modi over Covid-19 situation
'Dirty politics' on to destabilise Maharashtra govt: Raut
Maharashtra CM takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine