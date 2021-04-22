Left Menu

Oxygen Express leaves for Maharashtra from RINL plant

State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. In the last one week, RINL has supplied about 800 tonnes oxygen, a company spokesperson said, adding we can support till 100-150 tonne per day depending on demand. PTI ABI ABM ABM

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. ''First Oxygen Express chugged off RINL #VizagSteelPlant site carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Maharashtra to meet medical exigencies of covid patients,'' Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) said in a tweet. Until now, RINL on an average was supplying 100 tonnes oxygen daily to Andhra Pradesh and adjoining states. In the last one week, RINL has supplied about 800 tonnes oxygen, a company spokesperson said, adding ''we can support till 100-150 tonne per day depending on demand.'' PTI ABI ABM ABM

