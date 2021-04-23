HP receives fresh rain, snowfall; landslides, damage to crops & property reported

Hail, rain and snowfall occurred in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, causing landslides, road blockages and damage to crops and property, officials said.

In Kinnaur, a rock-slide reportedly killed a man in Ralli while the national highway was blocked due to an avalanche, officials said.

Shimla town received 83 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the second-highest rainfall in a day during the month of April, Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The highest 24-hour rainfall in April occurred here back in 1979, he said.

The town also received hail which led to slippery conditions on some roads.

Kangra district received 33 mm rain, while Dalhousie and Keylong recorded 27 and 26 mm rainfall, respectively.

Besides, several high reaches witnessed snowfall, especially the Lahaul valley where the Manali-Leh highway has once again been blocked due to snow at the Baralacha Pass.

Power has also been disrupted in parts of Lahaul-Spiti.

In Bharmour, 37 livestock animals were killed during a landslide in Mando and a vehicle was damaged in another landslide near Kawarsi.

Landslides blocked roads in several other parts of the hill state. In Solan's Kandaghat, several villages were cut-off after a bridge on the Ashwani Khad got washed away.

In the low and middle hills, farmers suffered severe crop damage.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms are likely to continue at many places in the state on Friday.

PTI DJI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)