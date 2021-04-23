Left Menu

FACTBOX-Republicans vs. Biden: What's in their infrastructure plans?

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 02:19 IST
FACTBOX-Republicans vs. Biden: What's in their infrastructure plans?
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

An infrastructure package proposed by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is about a quarter the size of Democratic President Joe Biden's sweeping $2.3 trillion proposal and focuses narrowly on broadband access and traditional infrastructure projects. Here is a spending comparison between the $568 billion Republican proposal and Biden's more expansive one, which includes funds for schools and eldercare:

ROADS AND BRIDGES: Republicans - $299 billion

Biden - $115 billion BROADBAND ACCESS:

Republicans - $65 billion Biden - $100 billion

PUBLIC TRANSIT: Republicans - $61 billion

Biden - $85 billion AIRPORTS:

Republicans - $44 billion Biden - $25 billion

DRINKING WATER AND WASTEWATER: Republicans - $35 billion

Biden - $111 billion RAIL:

Republicans - $20 billion Biden - $80 billion

PORTS AND INLAND WATERWAYS: Republicans - $17 billion

Biden - $17 billion TRANSPORTATION SAFETY:

Republicans - $13 billion Biden - $20 billion

ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Republicans - $0

Biden - $174 billion MANUFACTURING:

Republicans - $0 Biden - $580 billion

SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION AND REPAIR: Republicans - $0

Biden - $100 billion HOME- AND COMMUNITY-BASED CARE:

Republicans - $0 Biden - $400 billion

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Canada banning flights from India and Pakistan

Canada has said it would ban all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days due to the growing wave of COVID-19 cases in that region.Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the ban would start late Thursday, speaking hours after India report...

Low rainfall leaves Mexico City residents delivering water by donkey

Unusually low rainfall around Mexico City has left aquifers and reservoirs depleted, leaving some residents without tap water and reverting to older ways of distributing water - transporting containers on donkeys backs. The Mexican capital,...

French fishermen block British lorries carrying UK-landed fish

French trawlermen angered by the slow issuance of licenses to fish inside British waters after Brexit on Thursday blocked lorries carrying UK-landed fish as they arrived in Boulogne-sur-Mer, Europes largest seafood processing centre.Britain...

U.S. weighing anti-corruption task force for Central America -envoy

The Biden administration is considering creating a task force of officials from the U.S. Justice and State Departments and other agencies to help local prosecutors fight corruption in Central Americas Northern Triangle countries, a senior U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021