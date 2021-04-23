FACTBOX-Republicans vs. Biden: What's in their infrastructure plans?Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 02:19 IST
An infrastructure package proposed by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is about a quarter the size of Democratic President Joe Biden's sweeping $2.3 trillion proposal and focuses narrowly on broadband access and traditional infrastructure projects. Here is a spending comparison between the $568 billion Republican proposal and Biden's more expansive one, which includes funds for schools and eldercare:
ROADS AND BRIDGES: Republicans - $299 billion
Biden - $115 billion BROADBAND ACCESS:
Republicans - $65 billion Biden - $100 billion
PUBLIC TRANSIT: Republicans - $61 billion
Biden - $85 billion AIRPORTS:
Republicans - $44 billion Biden - $25 billion
DRINKING WATER AND WASTEWATER: Republicans - $35 billion
Biden - $111 billion RAIL:
Republicans - $20 billion Biden - $80 billion
PORTS AND INLAND WATERWAYS: Republicans - $17 billion
Biden - $17 billion TRANSPORTATION SAFETY:
Republicans - $13 billion Biden - $20 billion
ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Republicans - $0
Biden - $174 billion MANUFACTURING:
Republicans - $0 Biden - $580 billion
SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION AND REPAIR: Republicans - $0
Biden - $100 billion HOME- AND COMMUNITY-BASED CARE:
Republicans - $0 Biden - $400 billion
