FACTBOX-Republicans vs. Biden: What's in their infrastructure plans?

An infrastructure package proposed by U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday is about a quarter the size of Democratic President Joe Biden's sweeping $2.3 trillion proposal and focuses narrowly on broadband access and traditional infrastructure projects. Here is a spending comparison between the $568 billion Republican proposal and Biden's more expansive one, which includes funds for schools and eldercare:

ROADS AND BRIDGES: Republicans - $299 billion

Biden - $115 billion BROADBAND ACCESS:

Republicans - $65 billion Biden - $100 billion

PUBLIC TRANSIT: Republicans - $61 billion

Biden - $85 billion AIRPORTS:

Republicans - $44 billion Biden - $25 billion

DRINKING WATER AND WASTEWATER: Republicans - $35 billion

Biden - $111 billion RAIL:

Republicans - $20 billion Biden - $80 billion

PORTS AND INLAND WATERWAYS: Republicans - $17 billion

Biden - $17 billion TRANSPORTATION SAFETY:

Republicans - $13 billion Biden - $20 billion

ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Republicans - $0

Biden - $174 billion MANUFACTURING:

Republicans - $0 Biden - $580 billion

SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION AND REPAIR: Republicans - $0

Biden - $100 billion HOME- AND COMMUNITY-BASED CARE:

Republicans - $0 Biden - $400 billion

