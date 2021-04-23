Left Menu

COVID-19: Entry, Exit points closed at railway stations in Mumbai

All the entrance and exit points of railway stations in Mumbai are being closed and only a single entry and exit point to remain operational now after the fresh restrictions in place from today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 11:44 IST
COVID-19: Entry, Exit points closed at railway stations in Mumbai
Visuals from the station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All the entrance and exit points of railway stations in Mumbai are being closed and only a single entry and exit point to remain operational now after the fresh restrictions in place from today.

As per the guidelines under the state government's "Break the Chain" order, only government personnel with ID cards will be allowed on the local trains starting 8 pm on Thursday till 7 am on May 1.

Meanwhile, 67,013 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

TN CM writes to Modi, seeks 20 lakh doses of covid vaccine from Centre

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday urged the Centre to allocate an assured supply of 20 lakh doses of covid vaccines to ensure unhindered immunisation and batted against any restriction on supply of Remdesivir, used in COVID-19 treatment.C...

People in major pain due to oxygen shortage: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during PM's meet on COVID situation.

People in major pain due to oxygen shortage Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during PMs meet on COVID situation....

Australia's Perth city to enter three-day lockdown from midnight

Western Australias capital of Perth and the neighboring Peel region will enter a snap three-day lockdown from midnight on Friday after a man tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the community for a number of days following hotel quaranti...

SC allows Harish Salve to withdraw as amicus, raps some senior lawyers for imputing motives to it

The Supreme Court Friday allowed senior advocate Harish Salve to withdraw as amicus curiae for the suo motu case related to distribution of essential supplies and services, including oxygen and drugs, during the COVID-19 pandemic.A bench he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021