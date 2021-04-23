COVID-19: Entry, Exit points closed at railway stations in Mumbai

All the entrance and exit points of railway stations in Mumbai are being closed and only a single entry and exit point to remain operational now after the fresh restrictions in place from today.

As per the guidelines under the state government's "Break the Chain" order, only government personnel with ID cards will be allowed on the local trains starting 8 pm on Thursday till 7 am on May 1.

Meanwhile, 67,013 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

