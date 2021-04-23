NTPC announces contest for ideas on fly ash utilization

State-run power giant NTPC has announced a contest inviting ideas on innovative utilization of fly ash.

According to a company statement, the contest aims to generate ideas to achieve 100 per cent utilization of fly ash produced at the power plants.

The contest commenced on April 20, 2021 and will close on May 19, 2021.

Through the contest, NTPC looks forward to encouraging both its employees and general public at large to contribute their ideas towards the conservation of the environment.

NTPC has declared total prize money of Rs 12 lakh with the first winner receiving Rs 5 Lakh.

Sustainable ash utilization is one of the key concerns at NTPC. Fly ash is a by-product of power generation with coal.

Fly ash generated at NTPC stations is ideal for use in the manufacture of cement, concrete, concrete products, cellular concrete products, bricks / blocks / tiles etc.

To facilitate easy availability of dry fly ash to end-users, dry fly ash evacuation and safe storage systems have been set up at coal-based stations.

Further, in its endeavour towards 100 per cent utilization of the by-product produced during power generation, India's largest power producer, NTPC Ltd, has collaborated with cement manufacturers around the country to supply fly ash.

The power producer is leveraging Indian Railways' network to transport fly ash in an economical and environment-friendly manner.

With a total installed capacity of 65,825 MW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations including 26 renewable projects. The group has over 18 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.

