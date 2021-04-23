Left Menu

NTPC announces contest for ideas on fly ash utilization

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:38 IST
NTPC announces contest for ideas on fly ash utilization

State-run power giant NTPC has announced a contest inviting ideas on innovative utilization of fly ash.

According to a company statement, the contest aims to generate ideas to achieve 100 per cent utilization of fly ash produced at the power plants.

The contest commenced on April 20, 2021 and will close on May 19, 2021.

Through the contest, NTPC looks forward to encouraging both its employees and general public at large to contribute their ideas towards the conservation of the environment.

NTPC has declared total prize money of Rs 12 lakh with the first winner receiving Rs 5 Lakh.

Sustainable ash utilization is one of the key concerns at NTPC. Fly ash is a by-product of power generation with coal.

Fly ash generated at NTPC stations is ideal for use in the manufacture of cement, concrete, concrete products, cellular concrete products, bricks / blocks / tiles etc.

To facilitate easy availability of dry fly ash to end-users, dry fly ash evacuation and safe storage systems have been set up at coal-based stations.

Further, in its endeavour towards 100 per cent utilization of the by-product produced during power generation, India's largest power producer, NTPC Ltd, has collaborated with cement manufacturers around the country to supply fly ash.

The power producer is leveraging Indian Railways' network to transport fly ash in an economical and environment-friendly manner.

With a total installed capacity of 65,825 MW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations including 26 renewable projects. The group has over 18 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

International Oscar field highlights humanity's darker side

Dramatic portrayals of peoples cruelty toward others are a theme in this years best international feature film Oscar race, with stories of genocide, corruption and bullying among entries from five countries that include two first-time nomin...

Industry, green groups push Australia for action after it fails to adopt new emission targets

Industry and green groups in Australia called on Friday for the government to step up action to cut carbon emissions after it failed to match ambitious new targets pledged by the United States and others at U.S. President Joe Bidens climate...

Thailand says to add ICU beds after reporting record COVID-19 tally

Thailand needs to add more intensive care unit ICU beds at hospitals to tackle an influx of COVID-19 patients, an official said on Friday, as the country struggles with a third wave of infections, the most severe it has faced up to now.Base...

People dying due to lack of oxygen, why can’t TN govt take over Vedanta’s unit to produce it: SC

People are dying due to lack of oxygen, the Supreme Court said on Friday while questioning the Tamil Nadu government as to why it cannot take over Vedantas Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin, closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns, fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021