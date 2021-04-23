Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham covered in blanket of snow
Badrinath Dham in the Chamoli district got covered in a blanket of snow after receiving snowfall on Friday.ANI | Badrinath (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:43 IST
Badrinath Dham in the Chamoli district got covered in a blanket of snow after receiving snowfall on Friday. Badrinath Dham, Ghangaria, and Mana villages in Chamoli district have been receiving snowfall since morning, today.
According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorms or gusty winds is likely over Western Himalayan Region and isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms or gusty winds also over adjoining plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours. It further said that an isolated hailstorm is also likely over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 24 hours.(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Uttar
- Mana
- Chamoli
- Haryana
- Western Himalayan Region
- India
- Delhi
- Chandigarh
- Uttarakhand
ALSO READ
Faster global growth driven primarily by US, China and India: World Bank president
Democracies around world including US, India facing challenges: Indian-American Congressman
During COVID-19 pandemic, India's debt to GDP ratio increased from 74 pc to 90 pc: IMF
Dream is to be the highest wicket-taker for India: Siraj
New Zealand suspends entry for travellers from India amid COVID-19 spike