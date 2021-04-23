Left Menu

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:08 IST
Suntory CEO says restaurants need help as new lockdown announced
Suntory Holdings CEO Takeshi Niinami called on the government to help the country's struggling restaurant industry after new lockdown measures were announced on Friday, placing restaurants and bars in Tokyo and other areas under tight restrictions. "The foodservice industry is already in a tough environment, and this request for closures will put them in an even more difficult situation," Niinami, who is also an economic adviser to the government, said in a statement.

"I would like to ask the government for public support for the restaurant sector."

Also Read: Tokyo governor says will ask gov't for emergency measures to stem COVID-19 rise

