EU's Breton wants Europe to be 'in driving seat' on chip partnerships

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:37 IST
European industry chief Thierry Breton said Europe will seek to increase its production capacity in strategic sectors such as semiconductors without isolating itself from global supply chains.

"We will continue to build bridges with international partners but with us in the driving seat," Breton told Reuters, confirming he will meet Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, and will speak to Maria Marced, President of TMSC Europe on April 30.

