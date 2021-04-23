Left Menu

Doping-Biathlete Lapshin banned for a year, free to compete in Beijing

Biathlete Timofey Lapshin will be banned for a year for using a prohibited substance, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday, a shorter than usual penalty that allows him to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:12 IST
Doping-Biathlete Lapshin banned for a year, free to compete in Beijing
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Biathlete Timofey Lapshin will be banned for a year for using a prohibited substance, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday, a shorter than usual penalty that allows him to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Lapshin, a Russian biathlete who switched his nationality to South Korea in 2017, was provisionally suspended by the Biathlon Integrity Unit in September last year when re-analysis of a 2013 sample showed it contained tuaminoheptane.

The substance is on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List and would normally entail a two-year-ban, but it was established that its source was a nasal spray and that Lapshin did not intend to enhance his performance or cheat. Lapshin's results at the 10km sprint in Izhevsk, Russia, on Dec. 21 2013 were disqualified and the biathlete did not dispute the anti-doping rule violation.

"Timofey Lapshin is sanctioned with a twelve month period of ineligibility starting from the date of the final CAS ADD Award (23 April 2021), with credit given for the period of provisional suspension served since 23 September 2020," the CAS said in a statement. "On balance, the Sole Arbitrator considered the athlete to have a 'normal' degree of fault which justified a 12-month period of ineligibility and the disqualification of any results obtained by the athlete... on 21 December 2013."

Lapshin will be free to compete from Sept. 22 this year. The next edition of the Winter Olympics are scheduled for February 2022 in Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: US govt stops funding for late-stage study of Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine; Sexual assault prosecutions should be taken out and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. govt stops funding for late-stage study of Inovios COVID-19 vaccineDrug developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals said on Friday the U.S. government had stopped funding for a late-stage ...

Monks from Lanka visit archaeological sites of Ghandhara Buddhist civilisation in Pak

A 12-member delegation of Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka on Friday visited various archaeological sites of Ghandhara Buddhist civilisation in Pakistans northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and performed religious rituals.The monks visited t...

Goa CM Pramod Sawant will not celebrate his b'day amid COVID surge

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will not be celebrating his birthday on April 24 this year, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. In order to avoid any public gathering, the Chief Minister will not be available at his re...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA mission; Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA mission to space stationNASA and Elon Musks commercial rocket company SpaceX launched a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the Interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021