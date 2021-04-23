Left Menu

Biden says looks forward to working with Russia on carbon removal efforts

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:31 IST
Biden says looks forward to working with Russia on carbon removal efforts
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he was heartened by Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for collaborative efforts on removal of carbon dioxide to combat climate change, and looked forward to working with Russia.

Biden, speaking on the second day of a virtual summit on climate change, said great progress had already been made, but more efforts were needed by governments and the private sector to ensure a smooth transition to a clean energy future.

"When we invest in climate resilience and infrastructure, we create opportunities for everyone," Biden said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine policy creating huge financial burden on States: Kerala CM

The Centres new vaccine policy was creating a huge financial burden on the state governments, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday and sought its support to flatten the rising COVID-19 curve.During a video conference held b...

Another hospital, another fire; 14 die in Virar ICU blaze

Fourteen COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.While 13 were charred to death in the ICU, one patient died while being taken ...

Indiabulls Real Estate clocks Rs 94.5 cr net profit in March quarter

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd IBREL on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.5 crore for the January-March quarter.The Mumbai-based firm had posted a net loss of Rs 109.70 crore in the year-ago period.Total income rose to Rs 759.5...

SoftBank-backed SPAC to take Mapbox public in $2 bln deal - Sky News

Mapbox, a location data services provider, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that could value the company at around 2 billion, according to a Sky News report on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021