Biden says looks forward to working with Russia on carbon removal efforts

Biden says looks forward to working with Russia on carbon removal effortsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:31 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he was heartened by Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for collaborative efforts on removal of carbon dioxide to combat climate change, and looked forward to working with Russia.
Biden, speaking on the second day of a virtual summit on climate change, said great progress had already been made, but more efforts were needed by governments and the private sector to ensure a smooth transition to a clean energy future.
"When we invest in climate resilience and infrastructure, we create opportunities for everyone," Biden said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Honduran delegation starts U.S. talks seeking aid for hurricane damage
Ukraine's president to visit Donbass as tension mounts with Russia
U.S. allotting 85% less J&J vaccines to states next week, data shows
Russia reports 8,672 new COVID-19 cases, 365 deaths
Kremlin says it has to be ready for worst-case U.S. sanctions scenario