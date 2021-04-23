Left Menu

Provide security to vehicles transporting Oxygen: Home secy tells states, UTs

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all states and UTs to provide adequate security to vehicles transporting Oxygen and also provide corridors for quick transportation of Oxygen to hospitals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:26 IST
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all states and UTs to provide adequate security to vehicles transporting Oxygen and also provide corridors for quick transportation of Oxygen to hospitals. "I would urge you to issue suitable directions, to concerned authorities in your State/ UT, to ensure compliance with the MHA order dated 22.04.2021, of the directions given by the Hon'ble High Court, and to provide adequate security to oxygen-transporting vehicles and to make provisions for exclusive corridors for such transportation, treating these vehicles like ambulances," Bhalla said while giving details about supplies of oxygen and court directions.

While talking about a few instances of stopping such vehicles, Bhalla said, "However, instances have been reported in some districts from different States and UTs, wherein oxygen-carrying vehicles have been stopped. Such instances are not only in violations of the aforesaid MHA Order but also inhibit the timely supply of medical oxygen to the allocated State/ UT, and in turn affect the treatment of COVID-19 patients," Union Home secretary said. Bhalla has also said that an order was issued where local authorities were asked to ensure free movement of Oxygen vehicles.

"In the said Order, it is prescribed that States/UTs to allow free inter-State movement of oxygen carrying vehicles; to ensure that no restriction shall be imposed on movement of oxygen between the States; no restriction shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies to the hospitals of the State/ UT in which they are located," Bhalla said. "There shall be free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles into the cities, without any restriction of timings; supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those exempted by the Government, is prohibited with effect from 22.04.2021 till further orders; States/ UTs shall strictly abide by the oxygen allocation order dated 21.04.2021; and district authorities will be personally liable for implementation of these directions," Bhalla said.

The Home Secretary took note of the Delhi High Court order in which the court has given directions to ensure strict compliance on the oxygen allocation order of the Health Ministry dated April 21 and order of MHA, issued under Disaster Management Act, 2005 dated April 22. (ANI)

