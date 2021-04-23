Left Menu

Rajnath Singh sanctions delegation of financial powers to AFMS to fight COVID-19

The emergency financial powers have been delegated under Sl No 8.1 of Schedule 8 of Medical Schedule of Powers (MSP) to Delegation of Financial Powers to Defence Services (DFPDS) 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:38 IST
 This is a pro-active measure taken by the Ministry of Defence to enable AFMS to provide medical services to the personnel of the Armed Forces as well as aid the civil administration. Image Credit: ANI

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has sanctioned delegation of emergency financial powers to Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to fight the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. As per the order issued on April 23, 2021, emergency financial powers have been delegated to Director General Medical Services (Army/Navy/Air Force), head of Medical Branches at Formation/Command Headquarters of Army/Navy/Air Force/Andaman & Nicobar Command and Joint Staff including Command Medical Officers of Navy and Principal Medical Officers of Air Force (Major General and equivalent/Brigadiers and equivalent). The emergency financial powers have been delegated under Sl No 8.1 of Schedule 8 of Medical Schedule of Powers (MSP) to Delegation of Financial Powers to Defence Services (DFPDS) 2016. The delegated financial powers are as given below:-

· DGsMS (Army/Navy/Air Force) – Rs 500 lakh

· Major General & equivalent – Rs 300 lakh

· Brigadier & equivalent – Rs 200 lakh

Emergency powers to these Lower CFAs have been delegated upto September 30, 2021, with a provision for revision/extension to expedite procurement of medical items/materials/stores and provisioning of various services for treatment/management/tackling of COVID-19 cases.

This is a pro-active measure taken by the Ministry of Defence to enable AFMS to provide medical services to the personnel of the Armed Forces as well as aid the civil administration.

(With Inputs from PIB)

