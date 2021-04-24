Left Menu

Western Railway to run special trains to meet increasing demand

In view to meet travellers demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic period, Western Railway has decided to run two trips of summer special trains between Mumbai Central and Bhagalpur and additional two trips of a special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Raxaul.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 10:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view to meet travellers demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic period, Western Railway has decided to run two trips of summer special trains between Mumbai Central and Bhagalpur and additional two trips of a special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Raxaul. According to a railways release, as many as 283 regular specials trains ran, including 58 summer special trains by Western Railway in the month of April up to Friday (April 23) towards North and Eastern sector to facilitate the passengers and also to meet the increasing demand.

The additional two special trains are -- Mumbai Central - Bhagalpur Summer Special Train and Lokmanya Tilak terminus - Raxaul Special. Mumbai Central - Bhagalpur Special Train (09175) will depart from Mumbai Central on Sunday (April 25) at 6.15 am and will reach Bhagalpur at 7.30 am on Tuesday (April 27). Similarly, 09176 will leave Bhagalpur on Tuesday at 22.30 pm and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 23.30 pm on Thursday (April 29).

The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura Jn., Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Bettiah, Bapudham Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Monghyr and Sultanganj stations in both directions. While Lokmanya Tilak terminus - Raxaul Special (01235) will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 21.15 pm on April 27 (Tuesday) and arrive Raxaul at 23.45 pm on the third day. Similarly, 01236 special will leave Raxaul at 14.00 pm on April 30 and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 17.00 pm on the third day

These trains will halt at Thane, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla Jn., Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Paniahwa, Narkatiaganj Jn., Bettiah Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train.

Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

