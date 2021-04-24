Left Menu

Ex-SCBA vice president succumbs to COVID-19

Shekhar had been continuously practising law in the Supreme Court.He was elected as a senior member of the SCBA executive committee during 2007-2008, 2008-2009 and 2011-2012, and as the vice president for 2013-2014.

After his enrolment with the Bar Council of Delhi, he started practising law in 1980. Shekhar had been continuously practising law in the Supreme Court. Image Credit: ANI

Former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) vice president and senior advocate V Shekhar succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Saturday.

He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Okhla.

Shekhar was currently the vice president of the Bar Association of India.

Reacting to his demise, SCBA Vice President Pradeep Rai tweeted: ''We will miss you Shekhar sir as our great colleague, friend and guide. This loss has created a space which can not be fulfilled.'' Shekhar, designated as a senior advocate in 2006, studied commerce at the graduation level and obtained his LL.B degree from the University of Delhi.

After his enrolment with the Bar Council of Delhi, he started practising law in 1980. Shekhar had been continuously practising law in the Supreme Court.

He was elected as a senior member of the SCBA executive committee during 2007-2008, 2008-2009 and 2011-2012, and as the vice president for 2013-2014.

