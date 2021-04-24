Left Menu

Combating COVID-19: Hypochlorite being sprayed in Andhra's Cheepurupalli municipality

To combat the COVID-19, the Cheepurupalli municipality of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh has been sanitised with hypochlorite liquid by the fire department on Saturday.

Hypochlorite is being sprayed on the streets to contain the spread of Coronavirus. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

To combat the COVID-19, the Cheepurupalli municipality of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh has been sanitised with hypochlorite liquid by the fire department on Saturday. Speaking to the media, the station fire officer Ramachandra Rao said, "The severity of coronavirus is increasing in the Cheepurupalli mandal. In order to contain the spread of infection, we are spraying hypochlorite solution. We mixed 100 litres of hypochlorite in a tanker of 4500 litres capacity and sprayed in main areas of the municipality."

Andhra Pradesh has reported 11,766 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest ever single-day case total since the onset of the pandemic in the state in March last year. The new infections took the cumulative caseload past the one million mark to 10,09,228. (ANI)

