Left Menu

SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at Gurgaon hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 01:36 IST
SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at Gurgaon hospital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar died at a private hospital in Gurgaon, sources said on Sunday. He was 62.

Justice Shantanagoudar was admitted to the Medanta hospital due to a lung infection and was in the ICU, the sources said.

His condition was stated to be stable till late Saturday night but around 12.30 am, the doctors attending him broke the sad news to the family, a court official told PTI.

The sources did not confirm or deny whether the judge was suffering from COVID-19.

Justice Shantanagoudar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

He was born on May 5, 1958, in Karnataka and got himself enrolled as an advocate on September 5, 1980.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003, and became a permanent judge in the court in September 2004.

Later, he was transferred to the Kerala High Court, where he assumed charge as the Acting Chief Justice on August 1, 2016.

He became the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on September 22, 2016, before being elevated as an apex court judge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Eleven Serie A clubs call for Italy's three ESL teams to be punished

Eleven Serie A clubs have called for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus to face consequences for their involvement in the failed European Super League project. AS Roma, Torino, Bologna, Genoa, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Spezia, Benevento, Crotone...

Oxygen packing plant in Brazil hit by explosion

An industrial plant dedicated to oxygen packing in the city of Fortaleza, in Brazils northeastern region, exploded on Saturday, leaving four people injured, local media reported.Industrial gas maker White Martins, owner of the plant, said i...

Soccer-English leagues announce social media boycott in stand against online racism

Englands football authorities have joined forces to announce a social media boycott next weekend in response to continued online racist abuse of players. The boycott will take place across a full fixture programme in the mens and womens pro...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanaticPedigree cats confiscated by Thai police during a drugs raid have found a home with a feline fanatic after being put ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021