SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at Gurgaon hospital

Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar died at a private hospital in Gurgaon, sources said on Sunday. He was 62.

Justice Shantanagoudar was admitted to the Medanta hospital due to a lung infection and was in the ICU, the sources said.

His condition was stated to be stable till late Saturday night but around 12.30 am, the doctors attending him broke the sad news to the family, a court official told PTI.

The sources did not confirm or deny whether the judge was suffering from COVID-19.

Justice Shantanagoudar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

He was born on May 5, 1958, in Karnataka and got himself enrolled as an advocate on September 5, 1980.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003, and became a permanent judge in the court in September 2004.

Later, he was transferred to the Kerala High Court, where he assumed charge as the Acting Chief Justice on August 1, 2016.

He became the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on September 22, 2016, before being elevated as an apex court judge.

