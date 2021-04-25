Left Menu

Large number of people flock to grocery shops in Karnataka despite weekend curfew

Despite the ongoing weekend curfew in Karnataka in the view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, a large number of people were seen out in the market at food and grocery shops on Sunday morning.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-04-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 11:51 IST
Large number of people flock to grocery shops in Karnataka despite weekend curfew
A large number of people were seen on the streets in Karnataka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Despite the ongoing weekend curfew in Karnataka in the view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, a large number of people were seen out in the market at food and grocery shops on Sunday morning. The norms of the weekend curfew in the state permitted food and grocery shops to operate from 6 am to 10 am only, until the curfew ends on April 26 at 6 am.

The market was bustling with people who stepped out for procuring essential commodities. Many states have resort to weekend curfews in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Kerala had imposed a weekend curfew for Saturday and Sunday in which only essential services and emergency travel is allowed.

Uttar Pradesh imposed a complete weekend lockdown till 7 am on Monday while night curfews remain will remain in place in all districts. Delhi has also imposed a six-day lockdown till 5 am on April 26. As per the Union Health Ministry, 20,172 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka while 208 people died due to the deadly virus on Saturday.

As of Saturday, the active COVID-19 cases in the state are 2,34,483 while the total caseload has reached 13,04,397 and the death toll has risen to 14,283.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Gambhir says his foundation would distribute Fabiflu, oxygen cylinders across Delhi

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that his foundation would distribute anti-viral drug Fabiflu and oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients across the national capital is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections that has p...

UPDATE 1-Chad rebels say they are ready for ceasefire and talks

Rebels in northern Chad are ready to observe a ceasefire and to discuss a political settlement after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday. The rebels, known as the Front for Change and C...

Cricket-Indian Premier League under fire for plan to keep playing despite COVID-19 crisis

The Indian Premier League IPL will carry on with games, its organisers said on Sunday, but came under heavy criticism for the plan as the country grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus cases.The New Indian Express and a sister publica...

Importers can fill single-page form if difficulty in customs clearance of COVID-related items

To fast-track passage of imported oxygen and coronavirus-related medicines, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC has asked such importers to fill up a single-page online form giving description of the goods and its end use, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021