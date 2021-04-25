India fastest in world to administer over 14 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

In another significant development, India has now become the fastest country in the world to cross the landmark of 14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in just 99 days, said the Union Health Ministry. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the landmark of 14 crore on Sunday as part of the world's largest vaccination drive,it said.

The ministry stated that eight states including Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra account for 58.83 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. According to he ministry, cumulatively, 14,09,16,417 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,19,263 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 92,90,528 healthcares workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 59,95,634 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,19,50,251 frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 62,90,491 FLWs (second dose), 4,96,55,753 first dose beneficiaries and 77,19,730 second dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,76,83,792 (first dose) and 23,30,238 (second dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years, stated the ministry. Over 25 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours, informed the ministry.

It further said that as on Day-99 of the vaccination drive (April 24, 2021), 25,36,612 vaccine doses were given. 16,43,864 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25,732 sessions for the first dose and 8,92,748 beneficiaries received the second dose. As per the ministry, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,40,85,110 today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.05 per cent.

2,17,113 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Kerala and Bihar account for 81.73 per cent of the new recoveries, according to the ministry. It said 3,49,691 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka,Kerala,Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 74.53 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,160. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 37,944 while Karnataka reported 29,438 new cases, said the ministry. It stated that twelve states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 26,82,751. It now comprises 15.82 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,29,811 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, informed the ministry. According to the ministry's data, the eight States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 69.94 per cent of India's total active cases.

It stated that the National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.13 per cent. 2,767 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 80.23 per cemt of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 676 followed by Delhi at 357 daily deaths. Five states/union territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, said the ministry. (ANI)

