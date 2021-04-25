Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plantPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:49 IST
JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal on Sunday said a tanker loaded with liquid medical oxygen has reached Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from his steel-making unit at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.
''Liquid Medical #Oxygen tanker, dispatched from @JSPLCorporate Raigarh has reached Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon,'' the Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) chairman said in a tweet.
In a series of tweets, Jindal said tankers were refilled with liquid medical oxygen and being dispatched from JSPL's oxygen plant.
In the wee hours on Sunday, a tanker carrying 16 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from JSPL's plant in Raigarh reached Batra Hospital, Delhi, he said in one of the tweets.
On Saturday, Jindal had informed that tankers filled with LMO would leave from Raigarh plant for Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Batra Hospital, Medanta Hospital, and Artemis Hospital in Delhi.
