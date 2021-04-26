Left Menu

Total declares force majeure on Mozambique LNG after attacks

French energy group Total has declared force majeure on its $20 billion Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in Mozambique and confirmed it had withdrawn all staff from the construction site after Islamic State-linked insurgent attacks last month.

Reuters | Maputo | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:13 IST
Total declares force majeure on Mozambique LNG after attacks
Representative Picture Image Credit: Wikimedia

French energy group Total has declared force majeure on its $20 billion Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in Mozambique and confirmed it had withdrawn all staff from the construction site after Islamic State-linked insurgent attacks last month. Dozens of civilians were killed in March in the coastal Mozambique town of Palma, near gas projects that are worth $60 billion and are aimed at transforming the East African nation's economy.

The attacks have dealt a blow to plans by Total and rival Exxon Mobil, which also has an LNG project in Mozambique, to turn the country into a major LNG producer to rival Australia, Qatar, Russia, and the United States. It also comes as major energy companies reassess their approach to LNG, once seen as a fuel of the future because it has lower emissions than coal or oil but now under scrutiny in the drive to cut carbon emissions even more deeply.

"Considering the evolution of the security situation ... Total confirms the withdrawal of all Mozambique LNG project personnel from the Afungi site. This situation leads Total, as operator of Mozambique LNG project, to declare force majeure," the company said on Monday. Total, which aimed to produce its first cargo from the project in 2024, suspended work on March 27 after the militant attack.

Declaring force majeure implies a weightier suspension and allows Total to cancel contractors. Carlos Zacarias, chairman of the institute that governs Mozambique's energy development, told a news conference that Total would not fulfill contractual obligations while the force majeure was in place.

He added that Total has not abandoned the project. Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi this month said the government would work to restore peace.

The LNG project includes the development of the Golfinho and Atum natural gas fields in the Offshore Area 1 concession and the construction of a two-train liquefaction plant with a capacity of 13.12 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). Total secured a $14.9 billion debt financing package in July to fund its rollout. On Monday the company said it had an agreement from the lenders to pause the debt drawdown.

It also said it was too early to provide an updated project schedule, though there was speculation among some contractors that the delay could last at least a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian hospitals swamped by coronavirus as countries promise aid

Indias new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday, as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help battle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals. The southe...

Cummins donates USD 50,000 to India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Kolkata Knight Riders Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday announced a USD 50,000 donation towards PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in Indias COVID-19 ravaged hospitals and backed the IPL to continue, saying he has been advised that the ...

Biden expanding summer food programme for 34M schoolchildren

The Biden administration is expanding a programme to feed as many as 34 million schoolchildren during the summer months, using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March.The Agriculture Department is announcing Monday that ...

India, Aus, NZ women's cricket team among six qualifiers for Commonwealth Games 2022

Cricket is the first discipline to announce qualifying teams for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the sport makes a landmark re-entry to the prestigious multi-sport event scheduled from July 28 to August 8 next year. The Internatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021