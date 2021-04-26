Left Menu

COVID-19: Metro services in Noida to remain suspended during weekend curfew

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday announced the suspension of its metro operations in the national capital region's Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday and Sunday to discourage passengers' movement during the weekend lockdown amid COVID-19.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:02 IST
COVID-19: Metro services in Noida to remain suspended during weekend curfew
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday announced the suspension of its metro operations in the national capital region's Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday and Sunday to discourage passengers' movement during the weekend lockdown amid COVID-19. "To discourage passengers movement on curfew days, NMRC has decided not to run any service on the curfew days i.e. Saturday & Sunday. Therefore, NMRC metro services will not be available on these days," said NMRC MD Ritu Maheshwari.

Uttar Pradesh is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to official data, the state has recorded 33,574 new COVID-19 cases, 249 deaths, and 26,719 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 3,04,199 active cases in the state. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a night curfew and weekend lockdown in all districts of the state to curb the surge in the COVID-19 cases across the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Auto industry veteran, former MSI MD Jagdish Khattar passes away

Former managing director of Maruti Suzuki India, Jagdish Khattar, passed away this morning following a cardiac arrest, according to people close to him.Khattar 79, a former bureaucrat, was considered as one of the most high profile leaders ...

COVID-19 surge: 2 BJP MLAs ask Gujarat CM to impose lockdown

Two BJP MLAs from Vadodara in Gujarat on Monday demanded a lockdown in the state to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases.The two MLAs, Ketan Inamdar representing Savli Assembly constituency and Shailesh Mehta of Dabhol, held a meeting in Vado...

Turnout 75.02 per cent in seventh phase in WB, polling by and large peaceful

An estimated 75 per cent votes were cast on Monday in West Bengal in the seventh and penultimate phase of assembly election, which was by and large peaceful, an EC official said.According to the EC, 75.06 per cent voter turnout was recorded...

Sleep-deprived Ghislaine Maxwell needs bail to prepare for trial -lawyer

Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail because her horrific jail conditions make it impossible to prepare for trial on charges she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, her lawyer told a U.S. appeals court on Monday.The law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021