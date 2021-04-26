Left Menu

After the Karnataka government announced a two-week curfew in the state, the Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi on Monday said that more than 12,000 buses have been arranged to help people return to their home towns in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:18 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Special buses to help people return to their cities, says Karnataka Dy CM
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

After the Karnataka government announced a two-week curfew in the state, the Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi on Monday said that more than 12,000 buses have been arranged to help people return to their home towns in the state. "With tomorrow's curfew tightening, more than 12,000 buses have been arranged by our three transport corporations to meet the demands of the public, enabling a significant number of people to return to their homes," Savadi said.

The buses will be operated from Bangalore to other parts of Karnataka. "The public will have to make use of this special operation of buses which will be deployed for the benefit of the people who want to go to their places," the deputy CM said.

"Travellers who need to go to their destination by tomorrow night can use this transport operation without any anxiety and with caution according to the prescribed COVID guidelines," he added. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, earlier in the day announced a two-week curfew in the state in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

"Schools, colleges, educational institutions, all cinema halls, malls, gyms, sports complexes, theatres, hotels, restaurants, and bars will remain closed during 'COVID curfew' from 9 pm tomorrow for the next 14 days," read a statement issued by the Karnataka government on Monday. "Metro rail services to also remain closed," it said.

According to official data, Karnataka has 2,62,181 active cases of COVID-19 while the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the state has mounted to 10,62,594. (ANI)

