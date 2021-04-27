Left Menu

Passengers with medical visa stopped at Ind-Ban border following lockdown in Bangladesh

Since the announcement of COVID-19 induced lockdown in Bangladesh, passengers' movement was restricted at the India-Bangladesh border at Petrapole. However, travel on medical visas was allowed.

ANI | Petrapole (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:18 IST
Passengers with medical visa stopped at Ind-Ban border following lockdown in Bangladesh
Bangladeshi nationals who had come to India on medical visas staged a protest at Petrapole border after Bangladesh sealed border with India on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Since the announcement of COVID-19 induced lockdown in Bangladesh, passengers' movement was restricted at the India-Bangladesh border at Petrapole. However, travel on medical visas was allowed. But on Monday, close to 1,000 Bangladesh nationals protested at Petrapole as they were restricted to travel between the two countries despite having medical visas.

"This has been suddenly announced. We should have been given at least 24 hours to return to our country," said a protestor. Travelers stated that not a single movement was allowed between the two countries at the Petrapole border on Monday.

After an elongated protest by the passengers, a decision was taken that to travel between the borders of India and Bangladesh, a special permission needs to be granted by the high commissioner for no bar on travel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

UBS takes unexpected $774 mln Archegos hit, overshadowing Q1 profit beat

UBS reported a surprise 774 million hit on Tuesday from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos, taking the shine off a forecast-beating 14 rise in quarterly net profit at the worlds largest wealth manager. The charge taken by Switzer...

SC allows Vedanta to operate its plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu for producing oxygen.

SC allows Vedanta to operate its plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu for producing oxygen....

Oxygen shortage: Govt imports 20 cryogenic tankers, allocates them to states

The Centre has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to states to address the shortage of oxygen tankers in the country as it deals with spiralling cases of COVID-19. As mapping of liquid medical oxyge...

IPL 2021: Australia cricketers want to stay till end, says CA source

By Vishesh Roy With the second COVID-19 wave rampant across the country and Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15, rumours started doing the rounds that Australian players dont ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021