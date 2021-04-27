Kumbh: People take holy dip in Ganga on Chitra Purnima

A large number of people took a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Chitra Purnima in the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar on Tuesday. People were seen flouting COVID-19 regulations as they were not wearing face masks and were also not maintaining social distance.

The last 'shahi snan' of Kumbh Mela is also taking place today. The first Shahi Snan was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second and third were held on April 12 and 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed on April 17 that the Kumbh Mela "should now only be symbolic amid the coronavirus crisis", stressing that it would give a boost to the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Swami Avdheshanand replied, "We respect PM Modi's appeal. Saving lives is sacred. I request people to not gather for the ritual bath in large numbers and follow all Covid protocols." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)