Kuwait oil minister says crude demand improving -KUNA

Kuwait oil minister says crude demand improving -KUNAReuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:32 IST
Kuwait Oil Minister Mohammad Abdulatif Al-Fares said on Tuesday global demand for crude oil "improved noticeably" as a result of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and economic stimulus in major economies, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported. Al-Fares spoke ahead of a virtual meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, the agency said.
"OPEC's policy is to deal carefully with the latest market developments," he said.
