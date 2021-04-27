OPEC+ sticks to plans to ease oil cuts from May 1, sources say

OPEC and its allies will stick to plans to ease oil output cuts from May 1, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The group has ditched plans to hold a ministerial meeting on Wednesday, the sources said, following Tuesday's meeting of ministers who are members of a market monitoring panel.

Also Read: OPEC says NOPEC bill could put U.S. overseas assets, personnel at risk

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)