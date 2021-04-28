Left Menu

Reliance Industries to set up 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:24 IST
Reliance Industries to set up 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar
Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will set up a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital with oxygen facility at Jamnagar in Gujarat's Saurashtra region where it operates the world's largest crude oil refinery, with the 400-bed facility getting operational in the next five days, the state government said Wednesday.

Responding to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's request, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani has directed the company officials to build a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital with oxygen in Jamnagar, the state government said in a statement.

Ambani has informed the chief minister that by the next Sunday, a 400-bed hospital with oxygen facility will be started by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar.

After that, the company will scale up its capacity to 1,000 beds in a week or so, it said.

The government will help the company provide the required manpower for this hospital.

Other equipment and ancillary facilities will be set up by RIL for the hospital, which will serve the COVID-19 patients from Jamnagar and other adjoining districts in the state's Saurashtra region, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

