Ukraine's acting energy minister appointed as Naftogaz head -statement

Ukraine's acting energy minister Yuriy Vitrenko has been appointed head of state-run energy firm Naftogaz, the government said on Wednesday. It said in a statement that former Naftogaz chief Andriy Kobolyev had been dismissed after the company, one of the biggest in Ukraine, reported a loss of 19.0 billion hryvnias ($684 million) for 2020.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:54 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ukraine's acting energy minister Yuriy Vitrenko has been appointed head of state-run energy firm Naftogaz, the government said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement that former Naftogaz chief Andriy Kobolyev had been dismissed after the company, one of the biggest in Ukraine, reported a loss of 19.0 billion hryvnias ($684 million) for 2020. Vitrenko, who was previously an executive director of Naftogaz for several years, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters could not immediately contact Kobolyev, but he said on Facebook that he had no comment about reports of his dismissal. Naftogaz said in a statement the dismissal of its chief executive ran counter to the basic principles of corporate governance, which could affect the country's preparations for next winter and send a negative signal to investors.

"There is a clear signal to investors: ... the working conditions of state-owned enterprises in Ukraine are unpredictable and may change depending on political expediency," the company said. Naftogaz combines gas and oil production facilities, a gas storage business and also supplies gas to consumers.

The company said this week the 2020 loss reflected lower demand, lower gas prices and provisions for bad debts. The government said Vitrenko has been asked to increase domestic gas production and help develop a full and fair gas market.

