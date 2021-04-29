Left Menu

Equinor raises dividend as Q1 profit tops forecast amid renewables boost

Equinor is the first major oil firm to report its renewables segment separately, while European peers such as BP, Shell, and Total combine their renewables business results with natural gas, marketing, or other segments. The company's petroleum output declined slightly to 2.17 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 2.23 million boepd in the same quarter a year ago, hit by the shutdown of an LNG plant in Norway and repairs at Brazil's Peregrino oilfield.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:21 IST
Equinor raises dividend as Q1 profit tops forecast amid renewables boost
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Norway's Equinor raised its dividend and posted a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on Thursday, boosted by higher oil and gas prices and massive one-off gains from its renewable energy business.

The oil and gas company will pay a dividend of 15 cents per share for the quarter, up from 12 cents paid for the final three months of 2020. Adjusted profit before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to $5.47 billion in the quarter, from $2.05 billion in the year-ago period, exceeding the $5.3 billion predicted in a poll of 22 analysts compiled by Equinor.

"With sustained improvements and capital discipline, we are able to capture value from recovering oil and gas prices and achieve our best quarterly results since 2014," Chief Executive Anders Opedal said in a statement. Equinor reported detailed earnings for the first time from its renewables division, which benefited strongly from the company's sale of stakes in wind farms off the coasts of Britain and the United States.

The unit's combined gains from divestments amounted to some $1.4 billion for the quarter, the company said. Equinor is the first major oil firm to report its renewables segment separately, while European peers such as BP, Shell, and Total combine their renewables business results with natural gas, marketing, or other segments.

The company's petroleum output declined slightly to 2.17 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 2.23 million boepd in the same quarter a year ago, hit by the shutdown of an LNG plant in Norway and repairs at Brazil's Peregrino oilfield. Equinor reiterated that it expects production to grow by 2% this year from 2020 when it stood at 2.1 million barrels of oil equivalent and sees it growing by 3% annually over the period of 2020-2026.

Earlier this week, the Norwegian company had announced that its fire-damaged Arctic liquefied natural gas plant at Hammerfest will remain shut until the end of next March, half a year longer than previously planned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finnish refiner Neste Q1 profit falls, close to consensus

Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste on Thursday reported a fall in first-quarter operating profit and said it expected market volatility to remain high due to the coronavirus pandemic.Nestes January-March underlying operating pro...

FIR filed against Parambir Singh, others over 2015 corruption allegations

An FIR has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere and several others for allegedly requesting a police inspector to drop corruption charges against Kalyan-Dombiv...

Heinrich Malan joins New Zealand coaching staff for England tour

Auckland Aces head coach Heinrich Malan has been added to the New Zealand coaching staff for the upcoming tour of England. The short-term appointment will see Malan work as the fourth coach for the two-Test series against the hosts, alongsi...

Punjab Kings have task cut out against RCB

Punjab Kings will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.Smarting from a five-wicket defeat at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021