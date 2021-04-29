Left Menu

Extraordinary Summit of SADC Organ on Mozambique postponed

The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit was expected to receive a report of the Technical Assessment Team that was deployed, following the decisions of the SADC Extraordinary Double Troika Summit, held earlier this month.

29-04-2021
The summit said it further condemned the terrorist attacks in the strongest terms and affirmed that such heinous attacks cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security which was scheduled for today in Mozambique has been postponed.

"This was after the leaders agreed on a postponement as a result of the unavailability of the SADC Organ Chairperson, His Excellency, President Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, who is currently in quarantine," the statement read on Wednesday night.

The statement said the incoming Chairperson, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, has other commitments.

"During its meeting, the SADC Double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government noted with concern, the acts of terrorism perpetrated against innocent civilians, women and children in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province of Mozambique and reaffirmed SADC's continued commitment to contributing towards bringing lasting peace and security."

The summit said it further condemned the terrorist attacks in the strongest terms and affirmed that such heinous attacks cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

